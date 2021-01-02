Boosted Finance Price Hits $10.28 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for $10.28 or 0.00031593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $615,569.17 and $132,594.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

