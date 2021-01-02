Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BYPLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th.

BYPLF stock remained flat at $$9.50 during midday trading on Monday. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

