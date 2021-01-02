BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
DSM stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
