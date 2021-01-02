BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

DSM stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

