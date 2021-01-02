BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI.L) (LON:BMPI) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67). 16,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 44,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.69).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

