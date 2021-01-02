Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Tops $2.33 on Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00007080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $88.40 million and $121,074.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00117143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00164000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00505145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00267915 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018329 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

