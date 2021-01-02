Block-Logic (BLTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $260.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG . Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

