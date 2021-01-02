BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.62

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as low as $12.56. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 55,152 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

In other BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $128,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,876. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 40.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at $151,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

