BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.62

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and traded as low as $12.56. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 55,152 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.
In other BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $128,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,876. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BTA)
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
