Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.24

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a PE ratio of -117.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It primarily explores for tungsten and tin deposits. The company holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property covering an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.