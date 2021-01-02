BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0433 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $298,684.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006852 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 127.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,400,826 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

