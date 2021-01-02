Bitrue Coin Price Hits $0.0450 (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $5.43 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00269088 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $610.81 or 0.01913171 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

