BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. 19,725,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 5,629,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

BIOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

