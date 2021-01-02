Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.22.
TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.55. 76,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,236. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $326.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.19 and a 200 day moving average of $273.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.