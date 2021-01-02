Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.22.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,819,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 400,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.55. 76,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,236. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $326.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.19 and a 200 day moving average of $273.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

