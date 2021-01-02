Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS BYLOF remained flat at $$15.49 during trading hours on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

