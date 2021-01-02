BidaskClub Upgrades Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) to “Sell”

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE HNP opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

