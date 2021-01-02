BidaskClub Upgrades Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of FCPT opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

