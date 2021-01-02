BidaskClub Upgrades Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) to Buy

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.80 million.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

