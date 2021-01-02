BidaskClub Lowers Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 27,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

