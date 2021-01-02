BidaskClub Lowers Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.
Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.42.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 27,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
