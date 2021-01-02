BidaskClub Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.96.

SPWR stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SunPower by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SunPower by 75.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

