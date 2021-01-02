BidaskClub Lowers NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NSTG opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $75.35.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

