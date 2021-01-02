BidaskClub Lowers Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIVO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.92.

VIVO stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $805.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,731,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 322.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847,376 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 262,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 318.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 325,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 247,757 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

