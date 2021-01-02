BidaskClub Lowers Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.
Byline Bancorp stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.
In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.