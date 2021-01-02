BidaskClub Lowers Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,402 shares in the company, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

