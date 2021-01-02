BidaskClub Lowers ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.56.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACMR opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 0.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $558,375.00. Insiders sold a total of 183,004 shares of company stock worth $14,450,345 in the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.