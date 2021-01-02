BidaskClub Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Sell

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

