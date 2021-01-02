BidaskClub Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.86.

NYSE CLI opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

