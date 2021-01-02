BidaskClub Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.86.
NYSE CLI opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.89.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
About Mack-Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
