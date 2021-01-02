BidaskClub Downgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08. Gravity has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $239.90.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gravity by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.