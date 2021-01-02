BidaskClub Downgrades Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Gravity stock opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08. Gravity has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $239.90.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 35.64%.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.
