BidaskClub Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Sell

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,529 shares of company stock worth $622,504. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Dropbox by 184.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dropbox by 190.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.