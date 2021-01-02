BidaskClub Downgrades Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 27,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,168 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 340,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

