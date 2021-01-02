BidaskClub Downgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 864,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,371,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,645,000 after buying an additional 762,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

