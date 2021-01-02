BidaskClub Downgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.46.
Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after buying an additional 864,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,371,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,645,000 after buying an additional 762,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.
