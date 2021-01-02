BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. 575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Separately, HSBC upgraded BID from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88.

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

