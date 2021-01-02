Beowulf (BWF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,547.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $48,547.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00121402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00525912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00145969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00281697 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018142 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

