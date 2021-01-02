Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) (TSE:BNG)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 139,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 64,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Bengal Energy Ltd. (BNG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

