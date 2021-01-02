Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Belden by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 18.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Belden by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

