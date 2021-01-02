Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Head to Head Analysis

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Gibson Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $116.72 billion 0.45 $5.50 billion $8.30 10.60 Gibson Energy $5.53 billion 0.43 $137.83 million N/A N/A

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 3.61% 6.00% 1.60% Gibson Energy 2.71% 19.16% 4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Gibson Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 0 7 6 0 2.46 Gibson Energy 0 6 8 0 2.57

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.77%. Gibson Energy has a consensus price target of $23.90, suggesting a potential upside of 48.23%. Given Gibson Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc., a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, combined vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

