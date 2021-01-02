BASIC Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One BASIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $23.38 million and approximately $886,173.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

