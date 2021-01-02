Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE) Trading Down 0.1%

Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 707.70 ($9.25) and last traded at GBX 707 ($9.24). Approximately 897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 708 ($9.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 636.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 634.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.