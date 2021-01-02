Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRC. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $467.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

