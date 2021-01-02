Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.61.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $216.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after buying an additional 681,433 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Baidu by 339.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 603,065 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 79.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after purchasing an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baidu by 26.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

