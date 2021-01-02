Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $18.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avid Technology traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 2832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $701.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

