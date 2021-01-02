Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives $13.13 Average PT from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 302.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVID stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $701.61 million, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.