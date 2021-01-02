AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVEVF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $44.14 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

