Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ACBI stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

