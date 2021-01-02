Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

In other news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,230 shares of company stock valued at $349,665. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.85. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.