Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Shares of Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $7.74. Ashford shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 80,998 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

