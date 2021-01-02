Artfinity (AT) Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $61,221.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00269088 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.81 or 0.01913171 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

