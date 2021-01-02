Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.35 and a beta of 1.61. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,917 shares of company stock worth $12,874,469 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 372,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.