ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.65.

NYSE ARR opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $698.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,937 shares of company stock valued at $903,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

