ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director John P. Hollihan III Sells 9,721 Shares

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARR opened at $10.79 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $698.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

