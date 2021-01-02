Arion Trading Up 47.5% This Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Arion has a market cap of $78,609.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,396,504 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

