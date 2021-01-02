Argentum (ARG) Price Hits $0.0002

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Argentum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

