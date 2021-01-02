Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.84

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.84 and traded as high as $17.02. Ares Capital shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 2,327,707 shares.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

